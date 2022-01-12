Palmeiras lends Matheus Fernandes to Athletico Paranaense

Letter out of the alviverde deck for the 2022 season, midfielder Matheus Fernandes left Palmeiras on loan this Tuesday (11) and joined Athletico Paranaense until the end of 2022. The player returned to Verdão in the middle of 2021 and, despite having received some chances in the cast of Abel Ferreira, he did not score. The information was released by the profile @saimon_man, on Twitter.

In 2021, the midfielder played seven games for the team and only won a sequence in the final stretch of the Brasileirão, when Abel and the main cast of Verdão received vacation after winning the Libertadores da América.

Before that, Matheus Fernandes was defending Barcelona, ​​the club that signed him in 2020 after good performances for Verdão in 2019. The player’s loan negotiation to another club had already been reported by OUR LECTURE and is part of the club’s planning with the player.

Now without Matheus Fernandes, the Palmeiras squad continues to prepare for the Club World Cup. The team debuts on February 8, against the winner of the duel between Al Ahly and Monterrey.

