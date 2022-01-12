Palmeiras negotiates loan from Matheus Fernandes to Athletico-PR until the end of the year | football

Palmeiras is negotiating the loan of Matheus Fernandes to Athletico-PR. The talks are for the midfielder to stay throughout the 2022 season at the Arena da Baixada club.

According to the page @saimon_man, Verdão has already started the contractual procedures of the deal in the CBF system, but the player is still waiting for the end of negotiations for the transfer to be confirmed.

1 of 2 Matheus Fernandes during the match between Athletico-PR and Palmeiras — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF Matheus Fernandes during the match between Athletico-PR and Palmeiras — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

Back at Verdão after being sold to Barcelona in 2020, Matheus Fernandes signed until the end of 2025, but made only seven appearances last season.

After playing very little in Spain, the midfielder was the only professional athlete who continued playing in the Brasileirão after the Libertadores title to try to regain his ideal rhythm.

In this window, Verdão has already hired Atuesta and Jailson for the sector, which in compensation had the departure of Felipe Melo.

Matheus Fernandes was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the routine exams of Verdão and is currently in isolation. If the negotiation is confirmed, he should only go to Curitiba (PR) next week.