Palmeiras takes a draw in the last bid against Água Santa for Copinha

THE palm trees drew 1-1 with Água Santa on the afternoon of this Tuesday (11), at Inamar District, in Diadema (SP), and sealed their classification to the knockout stage of the São Paulo Cup for juniors in first place with seven points, the same as the rival, but with an advantage in the goal difference criterion.

Both teams entered the field already guaranteed in the next phase. Only the final placement in the bracket was at stake.

And, even with the tie, Verdão was in the lead and guaranteed the duel against Mauá, next Thursday (13), in the city of the same name in Greater São Paulo. The time of the duel will still be defined by the São Paulo Football Federation. Água Santa faces Atlético-GO.

Palmeiras has five absences due to Covid-19 for the match. Goalkeeper Mateus, defender Lucas Freitas, midfielders Pedro Bicalho and Jhonatan and forward Endrick, the biggest star of this group, are out. The jewel, if it returns to dispute the Copinha – that’s because it is already training with the professionals -, it should return to the team only in the quarter-finals.

Weather conditions already anticipated that Palmeiras and Água Santa would not do the best of shows this Tuesday afternoon. And the expectation was fulfilled. With the lawn full of puddles of water, the ball did not run, forcing the teams to bet on aerial plays as the main way to try to bring danger to the opponent’s goal.

At the return of the interval, the rain stopped, the lawn improved, but the level of the confrontation dropped.

The goal was scored at 35 minutes. After the corner kick, goalkeeper Lucas punched the ball out of the box. Vanderlan takes the rebound and heads straight into the box. Mina tries to take it off, deflects it and sends it to her own goal. The goal, however, was given to the palmeirense.

At the very end, there was time for goalkeeper Kaíque, who had saved a penalty in the previous game, to shine again. At 42, after confusion in the Palmeiras area, Samurai gives a beautiful dribble in two defenders and is alone, in front of the archer, who defended the submission in the corner.

Two minutes later, in a counterattack by Água Santa from the right, David beats the defenders, invades the area alone and kicks into the goal. Kaíque makes a great save and prevented Água Santa from equalizing.

The attempt did not give the necessary alert to Verdáo and Vinícius tied in the last move of the game, sealing the final score.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 1 x 1 ÁGUA SANTA-SP



Place: Inamar District, in Diadema (SP)

Date-Time: 1/11/2022 (Tuesday) – 15:15 (Brasília time)

Referee: Camilo Morais Zarpelão

Assistants: Luiz Fernando de Moraes and Marco de Andrade Rossi

Audience/Income: not disclosed

Yellow cards: João Vitor, João Paulo and Jota (Água Santa), Garcia (Palmeiras)

Goal: Vanderlan 36’/2nd T (1-0) and Vinicius 49’/2nd T (1-1)

PALM TREES: Kaique; Talisca, Naves, Ruan Santos and Ian (Fabinho 45/2); Garcia (Jhow 2/31), Miguel, Pedro Lima, Kevin (Vanderlan 2/28) and João Pedro; Gabriel Silva (Kauan 2/31) and Vitinho

Technician: Paulo Victor Gomes

HOLY WATER: Lucas Bento: João Vitor, Ruivo, Anderson and Pedro: Gabriel Cunha, João Pedro (Thursdays 22/2), Samurai and Korek (Vinicius 31/2); David (Matheus Nei 43/2) and Jota (Kauan 31/2)

Technician: Antonio Carlos

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of Paulistão-2022 by clicking here

> Check out Verdão’s path in the 2022 Club World Cup by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!