Palmeiras takes Agua Santa draw at the end and loses 100% in Copinha

A drenched lawn, embezzlement due to covid-19 and an impetuous opponent prevented Palmeiras from closing the first phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup with 100% success. In a game with few opportunities, but with an exciting final stretch, Verdão drew 1-1 with Água Santa, today (11), at Estádio Distrital do Inamar, in Diadema (SP), at the end of Group 28.

Vanderlan opened the scoring in the 35th minute of the final stage, but Vinícius managed to equalize in the 50th minute for Água Santa. With the tie, Palmeiras and Água Santa finished with seven points. Before the stumble, Verdão had defeated Assu-RN 6-1 and Real Ariquemes-RO 3-0.

Both teams entered the field classified for the second phase, but with the result, Palmeiras secured first place in the bracket. The next opponent, already in a knockout, will be Mauá, who finished second in Group 27 undefeated. In the first phase, the team from Greater São Paulo defeated Mauaense 2-1 and drew with Volta Redonda and Atlético-GO. Água Santa will face Atlético-GO.

In this Tuesday’s match, Palmeiras could not play with maximum force and was even without the center forward Endrick, who is the highlight of the team in Copinha at the age of 15. He tested positive for covid-19 and should only be available again in five days, if he remains asymptomatic and has a negative test result. Striker Jhonatan was also absent because of the same illness, but in compensation Pedro Bicalho returned to the team.

On the field, Palmeiras produced little, and much of it was due to the flooded lawn that prevented the teams from touching the ball. More impetuous and needing the victory to finish in first place in the bracket played at home, Água Santa had two good opportunities. At 18 minutes, Samurai kicked from the edge of the area and the ball went to the left. Four minutes later it was Korek’s turn to test the opposing goal. After a side kick, the kick, after a quick turn, passed to the right.

On the side of Verdão, the only opportunity came in an unintentional bid. In a closed cross by Ian from the right, the ball went towards the goal and almost covered the goalkeeper Lucas. But he recovered and slapped him for a corner.

The second half returned with less rain and the lawn was not so wet. Even so, the teams took time to look for the goal, and this time the lack of creativity weighed on the lack of scoring chances. Água Santa launched more into the attack, but it was Palmeiras who kicked the goal in a shot by Kevin from outside the area for Lucas’ easy defense.

In the final stretch of the match, however, Palmeiras increased the pressure and almost scored in a failure by goalkeeper Lucas. After Vanderlan’s cross, the goalkeeper could not hold the ball, and it fell to Talisca, who kicked it wide with an empty goal in the 33rd minute.

Two minutes later, however, Palmeiras scored the decisive goal that guaranteed them 100% in Copinha. After a corner kick from the right, goalkeeper Lucas removed the danger in the first move. On the rebound, Vanderlan sent a header into the area. Mina tried to intervene, but ended up heading into her own goal.

The result, however, was not definitive. Água Santa, who was better for most of the game, kept looking for the attack and created two good chances. In the first, David stopped at goalkeeper Kaique. But in the second, Vinícius received a cross from the left and, free of marking, sent it to the goal, decreeing equality and the final result.

Palmeiras played with the following lineup: Kaique; Gustavo Garcia, Ruan Santos, Talisca and Ian (Fabinho); Miguel, Pedro Lima (Kauan) and Gabriel Silva (Jhow); Vitinho, João Pedro and Kevin (Vanderlan).