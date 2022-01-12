‘Panic’ makes fun of ‘post-terror’, but it takes time to gear up and have fun – 01/12/2022 – Illustrated

In cinema, the horror genre was stagnant when director Wes Craven released “Scream” in 1996. By the 1980s, the so-called “slasher”—violent films in which a killer stalks and kills lustful teenagers—had exploded. After countless sequels and cheap imitations of “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th,” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Craven turned to the postmodern.

Filled with references and inside jokes, “Scream” broke new ground by being a self-aware horror film. With a screenplay by Kevin Williamson, Craven addressed the narrative tropes of the genre and his previous work – there is a very brief participation of the director dressed in the red and green sweater of Freddy Krueger, his own bogeyman.

The success of “Scream” sparked a new wave of teen horror, with the launch of franchises such as “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Urban Legend” and “Final Destination.” In addition to the original, Craven directed three more “Scream” sequels, all with actress Neve Campbell playing the “final girl” harassed by the masked Ghostface.

In just over 25 years, horror has been reinvented several times, whether through the bloodthirsty “torture porn”, the documentary style of “found footage” or the racial theme of Jordan Peele. Back in theaters, but without Williamson’s razor-sharp script or Craven’s metalinguistic direction, can “Scream” set the trend once again?

In this 2022 “Scream” (which is also being called “Scream 5”, in continuity with the original titles), directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett —both from “Bloody Wedding” and also known to the “Radio Silence” collective “—a new assassin appropriates the ghostly mask. Along with Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley, Campbell returns as the tormented Sidney Prescott.

There’s also a new cast of youngsters to add to the suspect list while growing the body count. Among them, Melissa Barrera, featured in the musical “In a New York Neighborhood” and Jack Quaid, from the series “The Boys”, in addition to Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison and Mason Gooding.

As it could not be missing, “Panic” refers to the phenomenon of “high terror” or “post-terror” in the first few minutes, recalling titles such as “The Babadook”, “Hereditary” and “The Witch” —works in which the genre it serves as a vehicle for dealing with complex topics, rather than simply causing scares. A spoiler – Ghostface doesn’t like these movies.

In a very self-referential scene, screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick also address the concept of “requel”, a mixture of “reboot” and “sequel”—that is, a sequel that seeks to retake elements of the original to breathe new life into the franchise, but without constituting a remake or a linear continuation of the plot.

Thus, “Scream” has the thankless task of bringing the “legacy characters” back into the plot while introducing possible protagonists who, if they survive the ordeal, could start a whole new sequence of films. If it sounds like an easy job, look at the disaster that befell “Star Wars.”

At nearly two hours long, “Scream” is rushed, without enough time to give character to most of the new characters or to resolve issues from the romantic past between Gale and Dewey. From a brief dialogue, we know that Sidney got married and had children, but we barely get a glimpse of her life, of who she became.

While the twist is pretty obvious — there are several clues that anyone who’s seen the first movie countless times will be able to unravel — the action picks up at the end, and “Scream” finally becomes fun. It’s just a shame the way there is so fast and without a greater tension.

If in 2011, the killer of “Scream 4” sought media celebrity, the new Ghostface aims for infamous “fan service” – given that one of Marvel’s most mediocre films continues to dominate the box office, toxic fandom will be a monster difficult to kill. , both on and off screens.