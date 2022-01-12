Participants in the second season of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: see the names already mentioned | 2022

How is the anxiety for the premiere of the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil out there? There are just under two weeks left for the celebrities to parade their amazing and fun costumes on the show’s stage, but there are a lot of people on the internet who don’t control the detective instinct – we here also don’t stop speculating, see? 😅
Aaaaaaaaaaaaa Rose’s voice, people! Who will be? In all, six costumes have already been revealed for the upcoming season. Pineapple, Butterfly, Coxinha, Rosa and Biker. Let’s see what the audience is saying:
There are people thinking that Motoqueira is none other, none other than one of the most famous singers in the world 👇
But there are also those who think that Motoqueira is another singer, a “carioca girl swinging good blood”
And who is under the Pineapple costume, with its look inspired by Carmen Miranda? Twitter already has some guesses
Ursa’s aviator costume, on the other hand, yielded an unusual hunch that refers to the soap opera Zazá, shown by Globo in 1997.
The Butterfly costume led some netizens to bet that whoever is under it is a BBB 21 participant, but which one?
With Ivete Sangalo as presenter, The Masked Singer Brasil returns with a new addition to the judging team! Actress and comedian Tatá Werneck joins the team formed by Taís Araujo, Eduardo Sterblitch and Rodrigo Lombardi in the mission of trying to guess who is behind each fantasy.
In addition, the singer Priscilla Alcântara, who won the first season of the program enchanting the public as Unicorn, was confirmed as a backstage presenter!
