Paula loses track and buys a fight with Baby TV News

Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) will pick a fight with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) by invading América’s training in How Much More Life, Better!. The executive’s lack of awareness will make the player embarrassed in front of his club colleagues. The ace will be irritated with the bride in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In this Wednesday’s chapter (12), the owner of Cosméticos Terrare will enter with cheerleaders in the middle of the field. “Paula, come on, please! The team needs to keep training!”, begs Rose’s ex-boyfriend (Bárbara Colen), embarrassed by the unpleasant surprise.

Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will ignore her lover’s request. “Baby, will you record a Story here for me? You can call the whole team to do it with you”, the madam will shoot. “Paula, the countryside is like our office, our place of work”, will fire Trombada’s disaffected (Marcelo Flores).

“Now it’s mine too! These Stories will kick off the Terrare-Paixão campaign”, argues Flávia’s friend (Valentina Herszage), reminding her fiance that he is on the team thanks to her sponsorship.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is on the air until May. Next, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

