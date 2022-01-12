Paulo Sousa ‘arrives early and leaves late’, draws internal attention with strong demands and ‘new universe’ even with fines

Coach commanded his first training session at Ninho do Urubu this Tuesday (11)

Paulo Sousa drew attention in the Flamengo right in the first training session with the ball at the club. All because of the vibrant style, the focus on work and the rigor with the athletes.

During the SportsCenter this Tuesday (11), the reporter Pedro Henrique Torre, From Disney channels, brought details of how was the first activity of the Portuguese in the field with the group. And changes happened.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

Besides the advance training time, which was changed from 10h to 8h, the trainer implemented the electronic point system, as initially reported by the GE and confirmed by the ESPN. At the time of Jorge Jesus, practice was also part of the athletes’ routine. And delays will be turned into fines.

Since arriving in Brazil, Paulo Sousa has been staying at Ninho do Urubu for a long time. He is adept at the ‘first in, last out’ rhythm. The coach has plunged headlong into work and making the CT routine a new universe that was a little distant with Renato Gaúcho.

In the coming days, the coach will be able to work with the big screen to help the athletes in the tactical part. The technology, which has already been installed and is in the final testing period, was requested to facilitate communication with the entire workgroup and show the adjustments that will be made during the activities.

The screen requested by the technician @paulomcdsousa it was installed this afternoon and is in the final testing phase for use in training. #VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/dbujFi5dsn — Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 11, 2022

In the first training on the field with the group, Paulo Sousa provided a lot of guidance to his men. In a video released by Flamengo, the conversation with the athletes was noticeable so that each movement was executed in the best way.

His slightly softer speech when talking to the press sets him apart from Jorge Jesus. However, at least internally, Paulo Sousa bears similarities to the Mister style that was successful between 2019 and 2020.