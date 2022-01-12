Paulo Sousa has a meeting with Flamengo players before training

If on Monday Paulo Sousa’s only contact with the Flamengo squad was just for an hour, this Tuesday (11th) the Portuguese already commanded his first training session at Ninho do Urubu. Before going to the field, PS had a meeting with the athletes that was captured by the Fla TV. Watch below.

In addition to Paulo Sousa, players such as Willian Arão, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Isla, Diego Ribas, Piris da Motta, Filipe Luís, Kenedy, Vitinho and Gabigol were seen in the conversation. The trend is for the new commander to debut only in February, in the classic against Fluminense in Brasília, at Mané Garrincha stadium. Until then, the work will be handled by Fabio Matías, since Maurício Souza was laid off at the beginning of the week.

“The pressure at Flamengo is daily and this is part of our life. It’s a pressure I want to have. I also want to win titles together with the crowd. The crowd is demanding and it’s a natural pressure. I live focused on my work along with my staff”, said Paulo alongside president Rodolfo Landim, vice president of football Marcos Braz and executive director Bruno Spindel.

Then the ex-commander of the Polish national team praised all the goalkeepers of the current squad. But, he called attention to Hugo Souza, revealing that the new trainer Paulo Grilo will help him in the correction of decision-making.

“I think I have goalkeepers with ability and experience. Less experience is Hugo, but with great potential. Together with our goalkeeper responsible, Paulo Grilo, we will improve the decision-making situation. Let’s improve a lot. To work“, he said.

Finally, Paulo Sousa spoke about the need for Flamengo to strengthen for 2022. According to the coach, the Gávea squad is very qualified, however specific reinforcements should arrive to implement more and more the squad.

“Our squad is one of the best in South America. Some positions were identified and with the need to remain at a high level. But, at this moment, the squad has the quality to get the victories”, he concluded.

Yago Martins

