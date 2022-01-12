Paulo Sousa’s demand for dinner at Maracanã after the games is to speed up physical recovery

Paulo Sousa arrived at Flamengo and has already got his hands dirty. As he brought GOAL, the coach implemented a series of rules already seen here, including in Rubro-Negro with Jorge Jesus. One novelty, however, drew attention: the post-game dinner.

According to GOAL, Paulo Sousa asked Flamengo to set up a structure at the Maracanã so that the athletes could have dinner together after the matches. Dinners may also involve athletes’ families.

The intention of the technician is not a “simple” fraternization and goes much further. The request was made so that the care with the recovery of players after matches is total.

That’s because Paulo and his coaching staff follow the physiology line that says that the athlete’s meal after a competition or high-performance training directly interferes with the speed of his physical recovery. Therefore, the faster they eat, the faster they can recover physically.

The requirement for lunch after training, as had already been brought to GOAL, follows the same line. The aim is not to have greater control of what the athlete is ingesting, but to accelerate physical recovery.

Paulo Sousa arrived at Flamengo last Friday (7th) and faced a great immersion in Ninho do Urubu. This Tuesday (11), he commanded without first training in the field, since last Monday (10), the day was reserved for medical and physical exams.