Pedro overcomes J and Malcom and makes history in Copinha for Corinthians

The striker Pedro entered the history of Corinthians last Monday when he scored the first goal of Corinthians against São José, in the last round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. The goal made him the youngest player to score for the club in the tournament this century.

About to turn 16, the player completed a cross by Giovane, in the second half of the match at Estádio Martins Pereira, becoming the first to score a goal before the age of 16 since 2001.

Pedro surpassed names like the current striker of the professional team, Jô, who scored two goals in the 2004 edition, the first when he was 16 years, nine months and 17 days old. Malcom, Brazilian champion for the club in 2015, rocked the net for the tournament at the age of 16 years, ten months and nine days.

The owner of the brand before him, however, was Lulinha, who scored his first goal in the 2007 edition at the age of 16 years, eight months and 28 days, a little younger than Jô. Unlike the other two, however, he was not successful in the professional team.

The striker Leonardo, now known as Léo Arthur, completes the list. Corinthians striker in the 2012 edition, scored in the round of 16 of the tournament just a week older than Jô – see details below.

It is possible that Pedro is the youngest to score in the competition for Corinthians, as youngsters at that age are rare in the tournament. As there is no synchronized database on the competition, however, it is currently impossible to reach that conclusion.

The youngest to score for Corinthians in Copinha*

Pedro – 15 years, 11 months and 5 days Lulinha – 16 years, 8 months and 28 days Jô – 16 years, 9 months and 17 days Leo Arthur – 16 years, 9 months and 24 days Malcom – 16 years, 10 months and 9 days

*since 2001

See more at: Corinthians Sub-20, Base do Corinthians and Copinha.