Pedro stands out and leads Corinthians in dribbling in the victory against So José

Corinthians consolidated the first place in Copinha’s group 15 this Monday, beating São José, 2-0, at Estádio Martins Pereira. Author of the first white goal, striker Pedro has reasons beyond the goal to be considered a highlight of Timãozinho in the game.

New by coach Diogo Siston among the holders, Corinthians shirt 30 led the team in dribbling in this Monday’s match. In total, there were eight dribbles by the 15-year-old forward, with 50% of his attempts to dribble past his opponents.. The side Daniel Marcos was the other leader of Timãozinho in the question, also with eight dribbles.

Pedro was responsible for Corinthians’ first goal in the victory over São José. In the middle of the second half, the striker took advantage of Giovane’s cross and just pushed it into the nets, scoring his first goal in the competition.

Pedro’s good performance against São José did not go unnoticed in Fiel’s assessment. In the board cheers notes, Here at Meu Timão, the 15-year-old was elected the best Corinthians player on the field, followed by striker Giovane and midfielder Pedrinho.

Diogo Siston’s men return to the field this Wednesday, when they face Ituano. The match is valid for the second phase of the competition, played in a single game, also at the Martins Pereira Stadium, where Corinthians matches in the competition have been taking place. With what has been happening in the last matches, Pedro should start the confrontation as an option on the bench.

