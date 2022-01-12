Petrobras: Gasoline price rises by BRL 0.15 and diesel, BRL 0.27 – Economy

RIO – A Petrobras announced to its customers the readjustment of the Gasoline It’s from diesel oil starting tomorrow. Gasoline will be R$0.15 more expensive and diesel R$0.27. The increases are 4.8% and 8%, respectively.

The value of a liter of gasoline will go from R$3.09 to R$3.24. Diesel oil was readjusted from R$3.34 to R$3.61. This is the average revision, but in practice there are differences in the delivery points of the fuels, depending on the region where they are located.

As ethanol is added to Petrobras’ gasoline and biodiesel to diesel, price revisions at service stations must be lower than those announced for refineries. Petrobras calculates an increase of R$ 0.11 for gasoline and R$ 24 for diesel at the pumps.

This is the first adjustment announced in 77 days. On December 15, the company reduced the price of gasoline and kept the price of diesel.

Petrobras claims to follow the variations in the Petroleum in the international market, which started the year strong, and also the exchange, as provided for in its Import Parity Price (PPI) policy.

“In this way, Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, following up and down variations, while avoiding the immediate transfer to internal prices of external volatilities and the rate exchange rate,” the oil company said in a statement.