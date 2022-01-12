Petrobras increases gasoline and diesel prices for distributors

Starting tomorrow (12), after 77 days without increases, Petrobras will make adjustments to its gasoline and diesel sales prices for distributors. The announcement was made today (11) by the company, in a press release.

According to the company, the last increases took place on October 26 of last year. Since then, the price charged by Petrobras for gasoline was reduced by R$ 0.10 liter, on December 15th. The price of diesel remained stable.

With today’s decision, the average sale price of gasoline from Petrobras to distributors will rise from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter. “Considering the mandatory blend of 27% anhydrous ethanol and 73% gasoline A for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from R$2.26, on average, to R$2, 37 for every liter sold at the pump. A variation of R$ 0.11 per liter”, explained the company, in the note.

For diesel, Petrobras’ average sales price to distributors will rise from R$3.34 to R$3.61 per liter. Taking into account the mandatory blend of 10% biodiesel and 90% diesel A for the composition of the diesel sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will increase from R$3.01, on average, to R$3. .25 for each liter sold at the pump, showing a variation of R$ 0.24 per liter.

Supply

According to Petrobras, these adjustments “are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras”.

The company reiterated its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, following the high and low variations, “while avoiding the immediate pass-through to internal prices, external volatilities and the exchange rate, caused by conjunctural events”.