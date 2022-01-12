Petrobras increases gasoline prices by almost 5%; understand

Petrobras announced an increase of almost 5% in gasoline and 8.08% in diesel. The announcement was made on Tuesday (11/01) and the new values ​​are already in effect this Wednesday (12/01). Gasoline will be sold to distributors at R$ 3.24 for each liter. This represents an increase of 4.85% and diesel at R$ 3.61, which represents almost 9%.

One of the villains of inflation, according to data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), was fuel. Gasoline, for example, had an overall increase of 47.49% in 2021, diesel had an increase of 46.04% and ethanol, 62.23%. This is largely due to the pricing policy adopted by Petrobras, which, since 2016, has used as a parameter the variation in the price of a barrel of oil according to the international market and, equally, through the exchange rate.

At gas stations, the month of January 2022 began with a decline in the prices of both gasoline and ethanol. Diesel had a slight increase, but it was felt in the first days of the year. In the next few days, fuel may again have a significant increase. This new high will be the first after 77 days without Petrobras adjustments. The expectation is that the increase ends up pulling other products, such as cooking gas.

Petrobras justifies that these increases are important for the market to continue to be supplied on an economic basis without a risk of shortages.