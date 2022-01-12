Pezzolano says “yes” and Cruzeiro sends the signing of Libertadores champion goalkeeper

Cabuloso is looking for a new goalkeeper, who will have the mission to replace the idol Fábio; an English football name has entered the radar

THE cruise moves behind the scenes in search of reinforcements for the season sequel and has a well-defined priority. After not reaching an agreement for the idol’s permanence fabio, who said goodbye last week after 17 years at the club, Cabuloso is looking for a new goalkeeper and has a definite target in the ball market.

According to information from Rádio Itatiaia, this Wednesday (12), Cruzeiro has already opened talks with Rafael Cabral, who has a chance of leaving English football. The goalkeeper, who won the Copa Libertadores of America with the shirt of saints, in 2011, is currently 31 years old and wearing the colors of Reading-ING.

According to the mining vehicle, an important asset of Cabuloso is the English team’s financial situation. In front of the difficulties of reading to fulfill the financial fair play in European football, some players can have their contracts finalizeds. One of the names quoted to say goodbye is Rafael Cabral, team reserve.

The initial conversations between the new celestial direction and the goalkeeper took place a few days ago, since Fábio did not agree on his permanence. Revealed on the basis of saints, the goalkeeper, who also won three editions of the Paulista Championship, a Copa do Brasil and a Recopa Sul-Americana before leaving the country, is about eight years in Europe.

In 2013, the napoli, from Italy, paid around R$ 15 million to sign Rafael Cabral, who remained at the club until 2018, when he moved to the also Italian Sampdoria. In August 2019, the Brazilian closed with the reading, where he has a contract until June 30, 2022, but can resign before the deadline.