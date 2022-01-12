Pfizer: Specific Omicron vaccine is most likely scenario

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that a redesigned Covid-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is likely to be needed, and that the lab may have one ready to go. released by March.

Bourla said Pfizer and partner BioNTech are working on a version of the vaccine targeting Ômicron, as well as a vaccine that would include both the previous vaccine and one targeting the fast-spreading variant.

“I think it’s the most likely scenario,” Bourla said at JP Morgan’s annual health conference, held virtually this year. “We’re working on higher doses. We’re working on different schedules. We’re doing a lot of things right now as we speak.”

Bourla said Pfizer may be ready to apply for US regulatory approval for a redesigned vaccine and launch it in March. According to Bourla, Pfizer has built up so much manufacturing capacity for the vaccine that it won’t be a problem to switch it right away.

The covid-19 vaccine could eventually be an annual vaccine for most people, Bourla said, and some high-risk groups may get the vaccines more often than that.

Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said last week that people may need another dose in the second half of the year as the effectiveness of the booster is likely to wane in the coming months.