Phil Spencer defends cross-platform ban system

Though he knows it’s “difficult as an industry”

Every gamer must have run into other toxic players in online matches, this is practically inevitable. There are bans for bad behavior, but it’s still superficial. Phil Spencer knows this and would like to see an integrated system across all platforms for cross-platform banning.

The head of the Xbox division said, in an interview with The New York Times (paywall), that Microsoft is interested in something like that. Spencer acknowledges that this would be a difficult thing to achieve, but still hopes to see the idea in action one day. A cross-platform ban implies all brands working together, which would be challenging.

“Something I would love to be able to do – this is difficult as an industry – is when someone gets a ban on one of our networks, is there any way we could ban them on other networks?” Spencer said. Allied to this, the Xbox boss comments on a “banned user list” of a player being taken to another platform. That way, you would avoid those players on any platform.

“And I would love to be able to bring them to other networks where I play. So that’s the group of people I choose not to play with. Because I don’t want to have to recreate that on every platform I play video games on,” says Phil. Spencer. As he himself said, it is something difficult to happen, but it is worth remembering that today there is cross-play between PlayStation and Xbox, something that seemed unlikely in the past.



Spencer further says that Xbox uses an AI to “monitor conversation sentiment” to detect “when a conversation is heading to a destructive point.” Activision is one of the developers that does not forgive toxic behavior in Call of Duty games, even taking the ban list from one title to another. In the middle of last year, the developer even banned half a million players from Call of Duty: Warzone. Although it was by cheating, it is still a form of being toxic.

Spencer’s idea would be ideal for ending, or at least mitigating, hostile behavior in online games. He would have to convince Nintendo and Sony that this would be a good idea. Good luck, Spencer.

