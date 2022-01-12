PIS/PASEP 2022 withdrawal calendar starts on February 8; see dates and how to consult

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, together with the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Onyx Lorenzoni, promoted a live through the Caixa channel on Youtube on the 10th, giving more details on how the payment of PIS/PASEP will be in 2022

As we had already mentioned here at Ache Concursos, the Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador (Codefat) had approved last Friday (7th) the allowance calendar for 2022. The dates were confirmed this Monday and deposits will start on the 8th. of February.

The PIS payment order will obey the worker’s birthday month and will run until March 31. Payments will be made by Caixa Econômica Federal.

PASEP, an allowance for public servants, will be paid by Banco do Brasil and deposits will take place according to the final number of the benefit. These will receive from February 15th to March 24th.

In addition, Minister Onyx Lorenzoni confirmed that those who live in cities that have declared a situation of public calamity due to the rains in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais will receive on the 8th, everyone, regardless of their birthday month.

PIS/PASEP Calendar

See the PIS 2022 payment dates:



PIS/PASEP 2022 Calendar – Source: Caixa

Check the PASEP payment dates, which will occur according to the beneficiary’s final registration number:

Final PASEP registration number Payday 0 and 1 02/15 2 and 3 02/17 4 02/22 5 02/24 6 03/15 7 03/17 8 03/22 9 03/24

How to consult Pis/Pasep

Caixa announced that the forms of consultation of the allowance will be through Caixa Tem and also through the Caixa Trabalhador app. The information on the amount to be received from the salary bonus of each one will be released on February 1st, Caixa said.

Another way to find out how much the worker will receive is through the Digital Work Card. When accessing the digital CTPS, the worker can consult information on all employment contracts, period worked, average salary, vacation notes and the Pis/Pasep number.

In the Digital Work Card application there is also a tab called “benefits“, which contains information on the salary allowance, emergency benefit and unemployment insurance.



Consultation of the Pis allowance at the digital CTPS (Disclosure)

Launched in 2019, the CTPS digital app has already reached 558.7 million hits since then. Last year alone, the app was accessed 277.7 million times by Brazilians who sought information about old and current employment contracts, unemployment insurance applications and monitoring of benefits such as the Abono Salarial and the Emergency Employment Maintenance Benefit. and Income (BEm).

How to download the Digital Workbook

Access to the Digital Work Card data can be done free of charge by computer or cell phone. To download the CTPS Digital app, the worker must access the app store on their smartphone and search for the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app, from the Government of Brazil. Download the app through the platforms:

If the worker does not have a smartphone to download the app, he can obtain the Digital Work Card by accessing the website https://servicos.mte.gov.br/ and logging in with his registration at acesso.gov.br.

After logging in through the site, it is possible to check the PIS allowance. Look:



PIS consultation over the internet at Gov.br – Reproduction

We remind you that the same query can be made in the Caixa Trabalhador app, available for download in the app stores for Android phones [veja aqui] and also for iPhones (iOS) [aqui].

Pasep consultation at Banco do Brasil

For public sector workers, the Pasep can be consulted using the CPF or the Pasep registration number on the Banco do Brasil website. Enrollment in Pasep can be checked in the server’s Work Card.

Consultation is also available by telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center at 4004-0001 or 080007290001 or by calling Alô Trabalhador at number 158.

Who gets the allowance?

Brazilians who worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in 2020 can withdraw the Pis/Pasep allowance. In addition, to access the withdrawal, it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the base year (2020);

Have your data informed by the employer (Legal Entity) correctly in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

See also some categories of workers who do not receive the allowance: