PIS/Pasep salary allowance: how much will I receive? | Economy

The salary bonus for the 2020 base year will begin to be paid in February – from the 8th for private sector workers, and on the 15th for public servants (see calendar below).

The amount can reach a minimum wage, but varies according to the number of months worked in 2020.

See below how to calculate the amount of the allowance

To be entitled to the salary bonus, you must have worked for at least 30 days in 2020 (see below for other requirements). For each month worked in that year, R$ 101 will be paid in allowance.

Months in which the worker has worked at least 15 days count as a full month.

Thus, the payment will be made as in the table below:

1 of 3 Amount of salary bonus — Photo: Economia g1 Amount of salary bonus — Photo: Economia g1

To be entitled to the benefit, you must meet all the requirements below:

Have been paid for at least 30 working days in 2020

Have worked with a formal contract in 2020

Have received, on average, up to a maximum of two monthly minimum wages in 2020

Be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least 5 years

That your employer has updated your data in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais)

Not entitled to the allowance, even if they fit into the above situations:

domestic servants

rural workers employed by individuals

urban workers employed by individuals

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

payment schedule

2 of 3 PIS salary bonus calendar for 2022 — Photo: Economy g1 PIS salary allowance calendar for 2022 — Photo: Economy g1