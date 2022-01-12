Planes of the same company almost collide with 381 on board – Prisma

The Spanish Civil Aviation Accidents and Incidents Investigation Commission (CIAIAC) released this week the final report of an accident that narrowly missed turning into a tragedy involving two aircraft belonging to the same company.

Ryanair’s Boeing 737-800, registration EI-ENH, was performing flight FR-9893 from Malaga, Spain, to Liverpool, UK.

190 passengers and 6 crew were on board. The plane was cleared by the flight controller to take off from runway 13 in Malaga and even started takeoff.

Simultaneously, another Ryanair Boeing 737-800, this one registered EI-DYR, was on flight FR-4058 from Hamburg, Germany, to Malaga with 179 passengers and 6 crew.

The plane was on final approach to the same runway 13 in Malaga, cleared for landing.

Luckily, the aircraft landed on runway 13 before the other Ryanair completed the runway run.

The investigation found that the incident occurred because an aircraft received authorization to land on a runway occupied by another aircraft in the process of taking off, without respecting the regulatory distances.

“The sequence of events described above has led to a loss of separation [entre os aviões] and, given that both aircraft were on the runway at the same time, a runway incursion”, says the CIAIAC in the document.

Poor planning by the air traffic controller, who took advantage of the gap between two landings to authorize takeoff, was considered a contributing factor to the incident.

Furthermore, given the immediate danger represented by the loss of regulatory separation, the absence of decision-making (to cancel takeoff, for example) by the air traffic controller is also considered a factor.

Aeronautical investigations do not point culprits, but point out the contributing factors for the occurrence.

The document details:

The EI-DYR aircraft approaching with the callsign RYR9UD notified the air traffic controller that it was advancing to 500 feet at 19:53:21. The air traffic controller responded to the RYR9UD aircraft, instructing it to continue and await clearance for a late landing.

At that time, the RYR9UD aircraft was parked at the end 1.7 NM from the threshold of RWY 13 and the RYR75JV aircraft was taxiing towards RWY 13. The air traffic controller did not recognize the imminent danger arising from the loss of regulatory separation and continued with the initial plane maneuver, instructing the aircraft to continue the approach without informing the aircraft that it was about to take off.

The report on the incident that took place on September 11, 2019, follows:

The air traffic controller could have avoided a loss of separation and therefore a potentially dangerous situation between the entrance and the threshold of the runway. outgoing traffic in a single-lane configuration, instructing incoming traffic to abort their approach and canceling the taxiing aircraft takeoff.

Landing was authorized when the aircraft was practically above the runway threshold, allowing it to cross said threshold while the departure aircraft was still on the runway. Furthermore, there was no degree of assurance that regulatory separation could be maintained, as the approaching aircraft was traveling faster than the aircraft on takeoff, increasingly reducing the separation between aircraft. The air traffic controller did not provide for the necessary separation between the aircraft.

“The EI-DYR aircraft landed on the runway with a ground speed of 141 knots. In turn, the EI-ENH aircraft was in its take-off run executing the rotation maneuver, with a ground speed of 157 kt. The distance between the two aircraft was 520 m (0.28 NM). This was the minimum separation point between the two aircraft”, concludes the report released by the Aviation Herald.