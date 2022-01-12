PlayStation announces that PS5’s Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition is sold out in Brazil

Facebook

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most anticipated exclusives for PlayStation in 2022. Aloy’s new adventure promises to expand the universe introduced in 2017’s Zero Dawn, introducing new deadly machines and powerful enemies that threaten the region that once housed the city of San Francisco, in the United States. USA.

The pre-sale of the title is now available in physical media in the standard editions, only with the game, and special, which has a steelbook with the disc, in addition to a minibook with concept arts of the game and access to the digital soundtrack.

The PS5 version of the special edition, however, is already sold out according to PlayStation itself, but the PS4 version can still be guaranteed at select retailers. Horizon Forbidden West arrives on February 18th.

BRL 290.30 R$ 349.90 in stock 1 new from BRL 329.89 as of 11/01/2022 11:36 Amazon.com.br free shipping out of stock as of 11/01/2022 11:36 Amazon.com.br