Police officers are fired after failing to capture bandit to capture Pokémon

The case happened in Los Angeles and has only come to light now.

When the mobile game pokemon go was launched by companies Niantic, Nintendo and Pokemon Company in 2016, many absurd cases involving the title were reported. However, even as time passes, stories of inconsequential players continue to emerge. One of the most peculiar cases reported resulted in the dismissal of two police officers from Los Angeles, United States, who neglected their work to go after the Pokémon they wanted so much (via CBR).

This story actually started in april 2017 when, according to VICE reports, two LAPD officers simply ignored a robbery that was in progress to chase down two Pokémon during work hours: Snorlax and togetic.

The ex-cops discussed whether or not to answer the call at the store where the robbery was taking place. One of them even let out a “screw it” before locating Snorlax in the in-game app and deciding that his priority would be something else at that moment. What they both didn’t know was that the police car they worked in had a video system and their attitudes were being recorded, culminating in their dismissals.

Not accepting the verdict of their cases, the former officers appealed alleging that their privacy had been violated and citing a case of reinstatement to the police force of an officer in 1975, who had committed several offenses involving alcoholic beverages. However, none of the officers’ arguments were considered valid and their sentences remained the same.

Worst of all is that, despite being among the most coveted monsters in the game at the time, today, in 2022, Snorlax and Togetic are nothing more than trivial Pokémon for the most dedicated players.

