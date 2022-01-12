Ponte Preta releases goalkeeper Ivan for exams, and Corinthians must negotiate Donelli

Corinthians is close to completing the arrival of goalkeeper Ivan. Released by Ponte Preta, the player will take exams at CT Joaquim Grava next Wednesday and must sign a contract of at least four years. On the other hand, Timão must negotiate the young archer Matheus Donelli, 19 years old. The São Paulo team received proposals from the athlete and is studying the best options.

If the contract is confirmed, Ivan will arrive to be an alternative to the idol Cássio. In addition to him and Donelli, coach Sylvinho currently has Carlos Miguel and Guilherme Castellani for the position.

At the age of 24, Ivan has been in Macaca’s professional squad since 2017 and, as of 2018, he became one of the team’s main players. The goalkeeper’s contract with the Campinas team runs until April 2023.

In the last two years, however, Ponte Preta’s leaders have made a series of agreements on various debts in which the main guarantee of payment was related either to the income from a sale of Ivan or to the archer’s economic rights.

With that, who gained power was Fernando Garcia, owner of the company Eleenko Sports, which manages Ivan. Fernando is a member of Corinthians and brother of Paulo Garcia, counselor and so many times candidate for the presidency of the club.

The Campinas team never hid that they want to get at least 5 million euros (about R$ 32 million) with the sale of the player. However, Macaca, despite insisting that it holds 100% of the rights over Ivan, knows that it will not receive the full amount of revenue from a negotiation with the goalkeeper. The leaders of Ponte do not even have the autonomy to decide Ivan’s future at that moment.

Corinthians, then, studied the possibility with its legal department and saw the negotiation with good eyes because it is a young, promising player with good experience. Despite his young age, Ivan accumulates experiences in the Brazilian National Team in basic categories and also with calls up to the main canarinho team.

