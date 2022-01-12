Ponte Preta releases Ivan to take exams and sign a contract with Corinthians

The 24-year-old goalkeeper will arrive at Timão to shadow Cássio, a starter who recently renewed his contract until 2024

THE Corinthians should announce in the next few hours his second signing for the 2022 season. After the return of midfielder Paulinho, Timão is very close to closing with Ivan, a 24-year-old goalkeeper, who belongs to the black Bridge.

The Campinas club itself announced this Tuesday (11) that it released Ivan to undergo medical examinations at Corinthians. The negotiation between the clubs is advanced and should be finalized very soon.

“The Pontepretano goalkeeper Ivan, who trained normally today, was released for exams at Corinthians. President Marco Eberlin, who was at the São Paulo Football Federation this afternoon, informs that the negotiation is underway and, in being consolidated, Ponte will comment on it, giving the information to the fans and public opinion”, informed Ponte, in an official statement.

Ivan has a contract with Macaca until April 2023 and has 100% of his economic rights linked to the club, but the trend is that, regardless of the amount that Corinthians accepts to pay, there is no financial profit for Ponte.

That’s because Ivan was used as collateral for bank loans and debts signed by Ponte in the past, which practically prevents the money from entering the club’s coffers.

“We are hardly going to obtain any financial profit from the sale of Ivan. Despite the rights belonging to Ponte, Ponte made loans guaranteeing the sale of Ivan. And these loans were not small. million, R$ 12 million. So it will hardly be possible to measure any value with its sale, and much less control the exit”, stated President Marco Antônio Eberlin.

Revealed by Ponte, Ivan came to be the right name in the Brazilian team for the olympics from Tokyo, but a serious injury took him off André Jardine’s list. His name came to be speculated in the São Paulo in 2021, when Tiago Volpi was going through a bad phase, but the negotiation did not go ahead.

Now, at Corinthians, the young man should be the shadow of Cássio, who recently renewed his contract until 2022.