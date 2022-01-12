Pope defends vaccine and says taking care of health is a moral obligation

Pontiff condemns those who get carried away by unfounded information and says the pandemic requires “reality therapy””

At an annual meeting that took place at the Vatican this Monday (10) with diplomats from almost 200 countries, Pope Francis, who is fully immunized against Covid-19, condemned the refusal of vaccination, which he attributed to the proliferation of baseless information or from fake news. He criticized the “baseless ideological disinformation”, as many supporters and representatives of political movements around the world try to associate positions with immunization. And he said that the pandemic requires what he called “reality therapy”.

“Sadly, we are increasingly seeing that we live in a world of strong ideological divisions. People often allow themselves to be influenced by the ideology of the moment, often fueled by baseless information or poorly documented facts”, declared the Pontiff, asking us to rely on truth and science and that we only believe in reality when it comes to the pandemic. of coronavirus.

record numbers

Currently, because of the Ômicron variant, the numbers of new cases of Covid-19 in the world are breaking records day after day. As of Monday, 3.281 million new infections were recorded. Before the emergence of the new strain, the contagion record had been on April 23 last year, with 899,000 new cases.

However, the death rate today is lower than at any other critical moment in the pandemic. While on April 23, 2021, 15,302 deaths were recorded in the world, the same rate on the last 10th was almost a third, with 6,460 deaths, while the number of infected is more than three times higher. This only proves the effectiveness of the vaccine, which, although it does not prevent the spread of the virus, greatly reduces the chances of deaths or complications.

most reasonable solution

“We already understand that, in countries where an efficient vaccination campaign has taken place, the risk of serious repercussions from the disease has dropped”, said the Pope, who said that taking care of health is a moral obligation. “That’s why it’s important to continue the initiative to immunize the general population as much as possible.”

“Vaccines are not a miraculous form of cure, but they certainly represent, alongside other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease”, added the Pontiff.