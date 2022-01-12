Pope Francis defends vaccine against covid-19 and condemns misinformation

Pope Francis on Monday called on the international community to “continue efforts” to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus and fight the spread of “misinformation” about the disease.

“It is important to continue efforts to immunize the population as much as possible. This requires a multiple commitment from the personal, political and international community as a whole,” the pontiff said in his traditional address earlier this year to the diplomatic corps.

The pope also condemned the spread of “baseless news” and misinformation, calling on everyone to impose “a real cure” for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we increasingly see how we live in a world of strong ideological contrasts. We often allow ourselves to be influenced by the ideology of the moment, often based on unfounded news or poorly documented facts,” he told ambassadors and representatives of the 183 accredited countries. next to the Holy See.

“The pandemic imposes a kind of ‘real cure’ on us, which requires facing the problem and adopting the appropriate remedies to solve it”, warned the pontiff.

“Vaccines are not magical instruments of cure, but they certainly represent, together with the treatments that are being developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease”, he explained.

At the age of 85, the Argentine pontiff has already spoken out on several occasions in favor of vaccination campaigns against covid and again asked that “the rules of the monopoly do not form subsequent obstacles to the production and universal access to available treatments”.

(With international agencies)