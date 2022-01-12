Post-pandemic future and climate crisis raise global risk, say research leaders – 01/11/2022 – Panel SA

The advance of the pandemic and its social and economic consequences have added to the threats that the world faces, according to the conclusions of the new global risks report produced by the insurer Zurich and brokerage Marsh in partnership with the World Economic Forum.
A survey carried out with a thousand business, government and academic leaders shows that, for 60% of them, the biggest concerns today are extreme weather and livelihood crises, in addition to failures in actions against climate change and the erosion of social cohesion.
About 26% of respondents also said that infectious diseases and deteriorating mental health are also risks in the next two years and that the pandemic only tends to worsen them.
According to the document, leaders believe that if the poorest countries continue to receive fewer immunizations against the new coronavirus, the risk of an uneven global economic recovery could generate social disruptions and geopolitical tensions.
with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco
