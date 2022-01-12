Pregnant in Taubaté: 10 years later, what happened to the woman who surprised Brazil

10 years ago, one of the most memorable Brazilian memes of all was born: the pregnant woman from Taubaté. It was on the morning of January 11, 2012 that Maria Verônica Santos was on “Hoje em Dia”. On the occasion, she related her surprising story – the pregnancy of the quadruplets Maria Clara, Maria Eduarda, Maria Fernanda and Maria Vitória. The farce didn’t last long… unlike the meme, which has already been immortalized!

The “supermom”, as she became known, moved Brazil with the very rare pregnancy – which would only happen once in 15 million. She and her husband, Kléber Eduardo Melo, ended up on national television, reporting how they would have financial difficulties with the increase in the family. But that was no problem… At the Record TV attraction, they were graced with many donations of furniture, diapers, trousseau, and even a furnished room. Edu Guedes burst into tears. Gift for the girls, huh? What no one expected was the wit of Chris Flores.

🕊 10 years ago edu guedes cried for the pregnant woman in taubaté 🕊 pic.twitter.com/iD0Cmcg7AZ — vegan dog 🥕 (@dog_vegano) January 11, 2022

The journalist spoke to Veronica, but she smelled a little trick… After all, a 1.82 meter belly?! It was then that she asked a reporter to investigate the case. No sooner said than done! Days later, a report in “Domingo Espetacular” unmasked the lie of the pregnant woman in Taubaté, showing that it was all just a fake belly and a dream. The pedagogue’s lawyer, Enilson de Castro, took on the farce in the early hours of January 20 and handed over everything.

But what happened after all that? THE hugogloss.com tell you everything!

Court lawsuits

The beginning of Maria Veronica’s dream… it all went wrong. It didn’t take long for the case of the pregnant woman in Taubaté to change fame for the police pages. The pedagogue had to give a statement and was sued by a business administrator in Santa Catarina. She and her husband had to pay a compensation of R$ 4 thousand to the real owner of the ultrasound of quadruplets, which had been used to fuel the farce. The two were also prosecuted for the crime of embezzlement, but the action was closed by the courts almost three years later.

Peaceful and discreet life in Taubaté

As much as many people think otherwise, Maria Verônica and her husband continued their lives in Taubaté (SP). After becoming celebrities almost worthy of reality casting, the couple began to lead a discreet routine. On social networks, neither of them has profiles that expose their identities on a platter. The fake pregnant woman even opened a store of religious articles in the city, but the establishment did not go forward. In 2020, journalist Chico Felitti approached the new daily life of the Taubaté star in an episode of “Além do Meme”.

mythomania

This Tuesday (11), on the anniversary of the meme, the lawyer for the pregnant woman in Taubaté spoke again about the case. He told G1 that Maria Veronica was diagnosed with pseudology fantastic, better known as mythomania – that disorder that makes people compulsively lie about any subject.

Husband attacks news crew

In 2021, the program “Vem pra Cá” went to Maria Verônica and Kléber’s house. But the reception was far from warm… While they were trying to contact the couple personally, the SBT team was attacked by the man who would be the husband of the “pregnant woman”, who slapped one of the cameras. And, to this day, they keep evading interviews…

Settlement with Chris Flores

As much as Chris Flores ended up with the fake quadruplets fic, the presenter revealed to the Flow Podcast that she has already settled with Maria Veronica, through a person who has contact with the meme star. “I didn’t speak to her directly, I spoke via this person. I sent a message and she sent a message. She said that everything is fine between us. It’s a kind of love-hate relationship with me. […] She said that she understands what happened, that I was actually the only person who had the courage to tell her to her face what everyone else was thinking. So I had a credit for that, she respected me for that.”, said the journalist.

“Deep down, I feel sorry, I feel sorry, because I’m sure something happened for her to do this. I feel a lot of guilt too, I felt guilty for having participated in this in some way, but I already asked for forgiveness, so does she and it’s okay. I’m crazy to find her”, pointed out Flores, who mentioned that he had plans to review the pedagogue. “We are studying a moment of reunion. For us to sit, see each other, talk”, she said. Watch:

And ten years later, the biggest Brazilian fanfic became history! In addition to becoming a meme, Carnival costume, products and the name of a podcast, the pregnant woman even coined an expression in her vocabulary to call her own: the suffix “from Taubaté” – used to say when something is false, or a lie. You can call it anything but irrelevant!

São Clemente has a wing of the GRAVIDA DE TAUBATE!

What a wonderful moment.

Long live the carnival pic.twitter.com/9RHAPnZHfa — Pedro Machado (@pegoncalves) February 25, 2020

On this very special date for the culture of memes, of course the web also went crazy, right? But it couldn’t be different… Happy birthday, Maria Clara, Maria Eduarda, Maria Fernanda and Maria Vitória! Here are some hilarious reactions from netizens:

today is the tenth anniversary of the emergence of the pregnant woman in taubate https://t.co/O526pvPZ0w pic.twitter.com/aVm1uA6WcM — luscas (@luscas) January 11, 2022

Thinking here: would the 4 Marias da Grávida de Taubaté be the biggest girl band in Brazil if the fic were real? pic.twitter.com/KUKm3YyDPS — BCharts (@bchartsnet) January 11, 2022

Day 72 (Max Pregnant Grandpa from Taubaté) pic.twitter.com/3HHd5OEelx — every day grandpa max with a different outfit (@vomaxdiferente) January 6, 2022

there is Brazil AGT and Brazil DGT Before Taubaté pregnant and after Taubaté pregnant pic.twitter.com/vptkVdFoSd — carlacetamol (@carlaentediada) January 7, 2022