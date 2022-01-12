President of Turkmenistan wants to close famous ‘Gate of Hell’; understand why

Site was opened in 1971 after Soviet excavations in search of natural gas; crater has been constantly on fire ever since

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, president of the Turkmenistan, informed this Tuesday, 11, that it intends to close the area known as ‘Hell’s door‘, a crater formed in the 1970s after a landslide resulting from a Soviet expedition to drill the ground for gas. In an attempt to stop the lead of gases, experts set fire to the site, which is constantly on fire because of the natural gas since then. According to Berdymukhamedov, leaving the crater open is a “waste of natural resources”. The announcement was broadcast by local broadcasters and reported to the BBC. “We are losing high-value natural raw materials from which we could make a significant profit and use them to improve the well-being of our people,” he said in a speech.

The ‘Porta do Inferno’ is the main postcard of the country and attracts thousands of visitors a year. Despite the generation of income, the president also argued that the constant burning of gas generates toxins that are interfering with the health of inhabitants and causing environmental damage. A group of foreign scientists and experts will be consulted to find a solution to extinguish the flames. Berdymukhamedov had tried to close the site before, but the initiative failed.