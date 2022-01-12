price, settings and everything about the tablet

Ten years later, Motorola is back in the tablet market. The brand starts selling this Wednesday (12) the Moto Tab G70, a new product to compete with Apple’s iPad and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab in Brazil.

Starting at R$2,399 (or R$2,599 in the version with mobile internet support via 4G), the device is Motorola’s first tablet in Brazil since December 2011, when the brand launched the Xoom 2 here, which cost at the time R$ 1,899.

In the meantime, the owner of Motorola, the Chinese Lenovo, launched the Tab P11 Plus tablet in Brazil in 2021, which is exactly the same as the Tab G70, including datasheet, dimensions and prices. The only difference is the color set and the presence of the Motorola logo on the back.

According to Thiago Masuchette, Motorola’s product manager in Brazil, the brand’s return to tablets has to do with the change in consumption patterns during the covid-19 pandemic. “People are looking for more content on bigger screens,” he says.

Still, Motorola does not guarantee a definitive return to the segment. “[O lançamento do Moto Tab G70] it’s our first move. Based on consumer feedback and everything that may happen, we define the next steps. If market trends indicate that this is not the right move, we are not proud or ashamed to reevaluate the decision and adjust next steps.”

To try to attract the public, Motorola bet on its best-known brand, the “Moto G”, which names the company’s best-selling line of intermediate cell phones in Brazil — in 2021 alone, there were nine versions of the device launched in the country.

First impressions of the Moto Tab G70

Like the cell phones of the Moto G line, the Moto Tab G70 also tries to attract value for money, offering an intermediate technical sheet at a more affordable price than the category leader, Apple’s iPad, whose current model is cheaper. from BRL 3,999.

For starters, the Moto Tab G70 has an 11-inch IPS LCD screen (28 centimeters from one end to the other diagonally) with 2K resolution (2,000 by 1,200 pixels), 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and a Helio G90T processor. .

The screen is larger than competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 and even Apple’s 9th generation iPad. But it is smaller than that of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the top of the range from Samsung, and the resolution is also lower, although it is comfortable enough to look at even up close.

Without 5G, stylus support or an official Motorola keyboard cover, the Moto Tab, meanwhile, comes with a protective cover that can also serve as a stand and a protective film for the screen — both included in the package as well. like the 20W charger.

The processor is also not the most advanced. While Apple uses its own chip leader in performance tests and Samsung bets on the second best in the category, produced by Qualcomm, here the chip is from MediaTek, which provides a more limited but more economical performance.

In the few hours that I was able to use the device in advance, borrowed from Motorola, I didn’t experience any major problems. There are stutters here and there and some slowness when opening some heavier apps, but nothing different from other Android tablets, such as the aforementioned Galaxy Tab A7 from Samsung.

Speaking of Android, the Tab G70 stands out for using a version without major customizations of Google’s operating system. It even comes with two features developed by Google itself to take advantage of the format: Entertainment Space and Kids Space.

The first is a mode of use that fills the screen with the main titles of the streaming services installed on the tablet. Just swipe left on the home screen and you’ll see the top HBO Max series and movies and YouTube videos there (Netflix apparently doesn’t support the feature yet).

Kids Space, on the other hand, eliminates system complications and limits browsing to apps, games and videos dedicated to children. The content can be remotely controlled by parents through Google’s Family Link with a password, but there is room for suggesting experiences based on the little ones’ tastes.

Motorola still says it intends to update Android 11 that comes factory installed on the tablet to Android 12, but there is no date for when the update will be released.

Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

In physical terms, the tablet is light and thin, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint reader or other unlocking method more secure than a digital password. There’s a rudimentary facial recognition system based solely on the front camera that isn’t always reliable — depending on the distance or ambient lighting, it doesn’t recognize me.

On the other hand, the product comes with a metallic finish and no less than four sound outputs, two on each side of the screen, with Dolby Atmos technology that allows clean bass without unpleasant creaking. The battery is 7,700 mAh.

There’s a drawer for installing a micro SD memory card up to 1TB and the edges around the screen are pretty thin. Sometimes too thin to hold the device without accidentally touching a button or icon on the screen.

There are two cameras, an 8 MP front camera and a 13 MP rear camera. The two sensors are so basic that they don’t even compare to those of any recent cell phone in the Moto G line, but they are enough to spend when making a video call, for example.

Although it doesn’t offer a stutter-free experience and is full of apps that are poorly adapted to the big screen, unlike what the iPad offers, the Moto Tab G70 seems like a good competitor in the category of more affordable Android tablets – which, until today, was dominated by Samsung in Brazil.

For more details on performance, battery and camera tests, wait for the full Moto Tab G70 review soon here at tilt.

