Prime Video announces series with Bruno Gagliasso

The series Operation Black Tide, of Amazon Prime Video, was announced this Tuesday (11), with trailer and photos. The production will be carried out by Alex González (3 ways) and will have Bruno Gagliasso (marighella) and other big names. Check out the video above.

The series will feature four 50-minute episodes and premiere in February. With the debut of the new series, the documentary series will also enter the streaming catalog Operation Black Tide: The Suicide Crossing, carried out by the Colombian Luis Aviles.

Check out the synopsis of the production based on real events: “Operation Black Tide takes place in November 2019, when a handmade submarine crosses the Atlantic Ocean with three tons of cocaine. Inside, three men survive storms, currents, breakdowns, hunger, arguments and constant police pressure. is Nando, a young sailor and amateur boxing champion without financial resources who is forced to look for other ways to earn a living.”

The cast will also have a strong national representation with emphasis on Leandro Firmino (God’s city), Besides Nuno Lopes (white lines), Lucia Moniz (Love happens) and Luís Esparteiro (Super Dad). Other international stars complete the cast, such as Nerea Barros (La Isla Minima), Miquel Insua (The Unit), Cheap Xosé (alba), Carles Francino (The Operators), Manuel Manquina (Before La Quema), Luis Zahera (The Kingdom) and David Trejos (lost).

