Prisoners promote ”sexual binge” and prison directors are removed – Nacional

Prison directors are removed after inmates have “sexual binge” (photo: reproduction)

The director and deputy director of the Jonas Lopes de Carvalho penitentiary, known as Bangu 4, from the Gericin Penitentiary Complex, were removed by the Rio Penal Execution Court. that at least 12 prisoners received intimate visits on December 23 without having the benefit authorized.

The investigation found that, during visits that took place in the prison yard, prisoners used the bathroom to have sex, which is prohibited. Nine of the twelve prisoners were identified, all considered to be highly dangerous, as former bosses of one of the criminal sides of Rio de Janeiro.

On the 23rd, the director and deputy director had determined that the police officers on duty be reassigned to other units, as shown by the recordings collected by the Court.

According to the Criminal Execution Court, the prisoners paid R$3,000 to the criminal police to have visits, which is also under investigation.

The Secretary of State for Penitentiary Administration of Rio de Janeiro (Seap) reported that an internal investigation had been launched into the case and that the director and deputy director were exonerated and the nine identified prisoners were transferred to the maximum security penitentiary Larcio da Costa Pelegrino, Bangu 1.

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori