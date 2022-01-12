Pro-chloroquine biologist is quoted to assume commission that evaluates SUS treatments

The government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is studying the appointment of biologist Regis Bruni Andriolo to head Conitec, an agency linked to the Ministry of Health that evaluates treatments in the public network. The information is from Folha.

The biologist is an advocate of the use of proven ineffective drugs against Covid-19, such as hydroxychloroquine, and signed a note against mandatory vaccination against the disease.

The request for a change in command of Conitec was made by secretary Hélio Angotti Neto, a subordinate of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who is a defender of the so-called “Covid kit”, with ineffective medicines against the disease, and a follower of the guru writer of Bolsonarism Olavo. of oak.

Today the commission is headed by servant Vania Cristina Cannuto, who voted in favor of the Covid anti-kit texts, which displeased Angotti, who asked for her dismissal from the position of director of DGITIS (Department of Management and Incorporation of Technologies in Health), area who runs Conitec.

Also according to Folha, minister Queiroga would have signaled to colleagues that he would not fire Canuto, but aides believe that Vania Cristina’s resignation gained strength after Queiroga and Angotti recorded a video together on the 7th.

Regis Bruni Andriolo is close to the secretary of the Ministry of Health Mayra Pinheiro, the “Captain Chloroquine”, and in May 2021 he even helped her prepare for the Covid CPI in the Senate.

know more

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

