Procon-SP will monitor the transfer of contracts between Amil and APS

Procon-SP will monitor the transfer of health plan contracts from Amil International Medical Health Assistance to APS Personalized Health Care. After being notified to explain the operation, the operators reported that there will be no damages to the beneficiaries.

According to Procon-SP, despite this response, operators did not provide all clarifications directly. At least 300,000 users of Amil’s individual and family health plans residing in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná will be served by the APS operator as of this month.

The notification asked for clarification on the measures adopted for the integral maintenance of the service and the values ​​of the plans (contracts) and if a minimum period was stipulated for the occurrence of reduction, resizing, disqualification of service providers. The inquiries were made based on the history of portfolio transfers, which took place in the supplementary health market, which generated complaints regarding reductions in accredited networks and adjustments other than those established.

According to the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, the companies Amil and APS should explain how the company will be able to maintain the quality of care and how consumers will not have access difficult or more bureaucratized with this change, considering the increase in the number of beneficiaries.

“It’s the same contract, with the same obligations, and Amil maintains joint and several liability in relation to consumers. Any change in the service or contractual conditions can only be made with the express agreement of the insured, under penalty of nullity”, said Capez.

Operators were also asked how and with what advance consumers and service providers were communicated about the transfer, whether specific service channels were created for those affected by the change, whether there are already records of complaints and, if so, what measures were taken. taken to resolve the issues.

According to Procon, operators reported that there would be no need to establish their own service channels, as “there is no problem to be solved”.