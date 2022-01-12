“Proposal arrived”; turnaround happens and Romildo negotiates midfielder departure to Europe

Guild

The midfielder was close to negotiating a loan deal with another team, but the possibility of playing in Europe could change the scenario.

Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF
Jean Pierre has an uncertain future after a turnaround in negotiations with Grêmio. The attacking midfielder who is out of the plans of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, had an agreement forwarded with the Atletico-PR for next season, but in the last hours a club from Turkey showed interest in signing the player and is preparing a formal offer for the loan of the athlete.

The possibility of playing in Europe can modify the scenario. The 23-year-old midfielder has been out of the main team since the final stretch of Brazilian 2021 and did not show up last Monday (10), to compete in the pre-season, due to negotiations and possible transfer to another team.

The offer of the Turkish team is for the loan of Jean Pierre, as well as negotiations with the Atletico-PR. The team’s name is kept secret by the club’s board, but the proposal is considered attractive to executives. The board also understands that this negotiation can value the athlete in future negotiations.

The interest of the Turkish team arose last weekend, close to the signing with the Drilling. The intention of entrepreneurs Jean Pierre is to define the destiny of the player’s future this week, already thinking about the beginning of the season.

