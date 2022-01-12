Province in Canada wants to tax unvaccinated people

The Canadian province of Quebec, paralyzed by the spread of the omicron variant, will create a new health tax in the coming weeks for those who are not vaccinated against covid-19.

“We are working on a health contribution for all adults who refuse to be vaccinated” as they represent a “financial burden for all Quebecers,” said Quebec Prime Minister François Legault.

For him, the 10% of the inhabitants of the province who have not yet received a dose of the immunizing agent should not “harm” the 90% who have already been vaccinated.

“It’s not up to all Quebecers to pay for this,” he said during a press conference, and specified that the provincial government wants the tax to represent a “significant amount.”

“I feel a certain discontent with the unvaccinated minority who, all things considered, clog up our hospitals,” he added.

Quebec’s prime minister explained that those 10% of unvaccinated adults represent 50% of people in intensive care units, a situation he described as “shocking”.

In an attempt to stem the tide, Quebec on December 30 announced the return of some restrictions, including a 10pm curfew and a ban on private gatherings.

In total, 2,742 people with covid are hospitalized and about 255 people are in intensive care in Quebec, which has about 8 million inhabitants.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise in neighboring Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, with 3,220 people hospitalized and 477 in intensive care.