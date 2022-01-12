PS5 and Xbox Series sales could be close

Despite the shortage of semiconductor chips, PS5 sales figures in the first year on the market were good. Apparently, the Xbox Series X|S is not far behind in this race, according to an estimate of Daniel Ahmad, analyst at Niko Partners.

Speaking on a New York Times podcast, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox Games Studios, stated that Microsoft “at this point… has sold more in the current generation than any previous generation.” The executive did not provide official figures, but Ahmad said sales of the Series X and S are close to 12 million units.

This would put Xbox Series X|S over 12 million shipped according to our estimates The dual SKU strategy has paid off for Microsoft amid the supply chain issues / semiconductor shortage Increased production of S allowed for more Xboxes on shelves than if they only had X. https://t.co/rkHUDgvf8T — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 11, 2022

That would put the Xbox Series X|S at over 12 million in sales, according to our estimates. The dual SKU strategy paid off for Microsoft amid the supply chain issues/semiconductor shortages. The increased production of the Series S allowed for more consoles on the shelves than if it had just the X version.

On the other hand, in October last year, Sony revealed that it has sold more than 13.4 million of PS5 units worldwide. In the period between July and September alone, more than 3.3 million devices were sold.

