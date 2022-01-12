PUBG is officially free for players

PUBG: Battlegrounds was one of the great responsible for popularizing the battle royale genre and will now follow the same line of competitors as Warzone, Apex Legends and Fortnite. As promised at The Game Awards 2021, the game is officially free for players on all platforms.

The community will have plenty of reasons to enjoy the title, since since its launch in 2016, it has always been a paid experience. The download for PlayStation 4 is available through the link below:

Free availability also coincides with the release of the 15.2 update. The update brought a number of new tutorials and training options, including matches with 99 AI-controlled bots — which can be interesting to train.

Another nifty addition that PUBG will have is the Tactical Drone, “which allows the player to safely explore a long distance and even pick up an item without facing the risk of direct combat.”

And who had bought PUBG before?

Despite the free battle royale on all platforms, the version will have some omissions in the package. For those who want access to some exclusive features and modes, Krafton has created a Plus version of the title, which can be purchased for US$ 12.99 (about R$ 72.45 in direct conversion and without taxes).

For veterans who have already purchased PUBG and have been playing the game for a long time, the studio promised to present them with the following items:

Veteran’s Legacy Corset

Veteran’s Legacy Jacket

Veteran’s Legacy Gloves

Veteran’s Legacy Pants

Veteran’s Legacy Boots

Legacy Chain and Knife — Frying Pan

Nameplate — Veteran’s Legacy

Are you going to take advantage of it for free, dear reader? Comment in the session below!