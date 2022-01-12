PUBG re-releases in free-to-play format; see what changes in the game

The relaunch arrives accompanied by special events and the distribution of various items

One of the most influential games in the Battle Royale genre, PUBG: Battlegrounds opens this Wednesday (12) a new chapter of its history. Until then a paid game, the title started to adopt the free-to-play format both in its version for PC and on consoles it is available, granting new players access to much of its content without any payment being required.

According to the developers, who already owned the title will have access to a Battleground Plus account, which yields some advantages such as access to reward packages PUBG – Special Commemorative Pack. During the relaunch period, the game will receive a series of special events with a large amount of rewards that appear when specific quests are completed.

You can also earn items by inviting friends or watching live gameplay from content creators who work in partnership with Krafton. The re-release also marks the arrival of the 15.2 update for PUBG, which brings news such as a drone capable of offering healing points and two new training modes.

Change wants to expand PUBG player base

The move to the free-to-play format aims to expand the title’s player base., which since its launch has seen the rise of competitors such as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Escape from Tarkov, between others. Originally released in 2016 as Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (name that generated the acronym PUBG), the title had as main designer Brandon Greene, who left Krafton in 2021 to create a new independent studio.



In addition to PRAÇA, the title is currently also available in versions for the Xbox, Playstation 4 and stadia, relying on crossplay shared between all platforms. The title also won mobile versions developed in partnership with Tencent, which generated some problems with the governments of China and India.

The free-to-play version of PUBG: Battlegrounds is now available for download, and has generated mixed receptions on Steam.. While many praise the possibility to test the game without paying anything for it, some players ask that the developers return the money previously charged and claim that the decision for a free model was not a good choice.

