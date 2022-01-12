Quaest 01/2022 presidential election poll: see numbers

Lula and Bolsonaro: first and second, respectively, in the survey by Instituto Quaest.| Photo: Lula Marques/PT and Alan Santos/PR

The first electoral poll of the 2022 presidential race with electoral registration, released this Wednesday (12), brings former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead of the dispute with 45% of the voting intentions in the first round. The poll, carried out by Instituto Quaest, also brings President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in second place, with 23% of the votes, followed by former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 9%. Moro is numerically in third, but technically tied, at the limit of the margin of error (two percentage points), with Ciro Gomes (PDT), who was left with 5%.

In addition, the survey shows that, if the elections were held today, the former PT president would win in all the second round scenarios. Bolsonaro would be defeated in all tested scenarios.

See below all the numbers of the Instituto Quaest survey, the first one from 2022 and the first one registered with the TSE:

First round

Lula (PT) – 45%

Bolsonaro (PL) – 23%

I live (We can) – 9%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 5%

João Doria (PSDB) – 3%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) – 0%

Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New) – 0%

Blanks and nulls – 8%

Don’t know – 4%

second round

Lula x Bolsonaro

Squid – 54%

Bolsonaro – 30%

Lula x Moro

Lula vs Ciro Gomes

Squid – 52%

Ciro Gomes – 21%

Lula x Doria

Lula vs Rodrigo Pacheco

Bolsonaro x Moro

Bolsonaro vs Ciro Gomes

Ciro Gomes – 39%

Bolsonaro – 32%

Research methodology

The research by Instituto Quaest, commissioned by Banco Genial, was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-00075/2022. The survey heard 2,000 voters between the 6th and 9th of January. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points; and the confidence level is 95%.

Why does Gazeta do Povo publish polls

THE People’s Gazette for years, it has published all the polls of the intention to vote carried out by the main institutes of public opinion in the country. You can check the most recent surveys at this link, as well as articles on the subject.

Intent polls take a moment reading, based on representative samples of the population. Interview methods, the composition and number of the sample and even the way a question is asked are factors that can influence the result. That is why it is important to pay attention to the information on methodologies, found at the end of the People’s Gazette on election polls.

Having made these considerations, the Gazeta considers that electoral polls, far from being a prediction of the outcome of the elections, are an information tool available to the reader, since the published results have the potential to influence decisions of parties, political leaders and even even the moods of the financial market.