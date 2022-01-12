Quebec plans to levy additional tax on unvaccinated against Covid

By Ismail Shakil and Anna Mehler Paperny

(Reuters) – The Canadian province of Quebec, the country’s second most populous, plans to force adults who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to pay a “health contribution”, in a move that is likely to spur a debate on rights. individuals and social responsibility.

+ Ômicron will make covid-19 out of the pandemic phase, evaluates European regulatory body

Canadian Prime Minister Francois Legault told reporters in an interview on Tuesday that the proposal, the details of which are still being finalized, would not apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Unvaccinated people harm others, and the province’s Ministry of Finance is determining a “significant” amount that unvaccinated residents would be required to pay, Legault said, adding that this amount would not be less than 100 Canadian dollars ($79.50). ).

Governments around the world have imposed movement restrictions on the unvaccinated, but a comprehensive tax on all unvaccinated adults can be a rare and controversial measure.

While such a tax may be justified in the context of a health emergency, surviving a likely court challenge will depend on the details, said Carolyn Ells, professor of Medicine and Health Sciences at McGill University.

But Ells expressed surprise that the government is taking such a “dramatic” step now, when options remain such as further expanding vaccine mandates.

Provinces across Canada are facing an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases that has forced tens of thousands of people into isolation and overwhelmed the healthcare system.

The highly transmissible Ômicron variant made it difficult to contain the spread, and health experts emphasized the importance of double or triple vaccinations.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto)

