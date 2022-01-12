Queiroga cuts transfers of cardiological procedures and doctors warn of the risk of lack of assistance in the SUS | Malu Gaspar

Minister Marcelo Queiroga during a visit to the Heart Institute of the Hospital das Clínicas at USP (Incor), in São Paulo | Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/O Globo Agency

An ordinance signed by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, at the end of the day in 2021 has kept state and municipal secretaries awake in Brazil. That’s because Queiroga, who is a cardiologist, cut R$ 292.6 million from the budget passed on to mayors and governors to pay for high-cost cardiological procedures with a single stroke. The measure took managers and doctors of the SUS by surprise, who warn of an imminent risk of patient lack of assistance.

Read too: Pane at the Ministry of Health leaves Brazil blind on the evolution of Covid 50 days before Carnival

The ministry substantially changed the contributions provided for in the so-called table of procedures, medicines, orthoses, prostheses and special materials in the Unified Health System (SUS), the so-called OMP. The tabulated values ​​remunerate states and municipalities for the procedures, in addition to Santas Casas and private hospitals that provide services to the SUS. In some cases, the reduction reached 83%.

By law, high-cost procedures are funded and financed by the federal government with monthly transfers to states and municipalities. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death in the country, and many procedures postponed due to social distancing are now being resumed.

And still: Personal data of pro-vaccine doctors, held by the Ministry of Health, are leaked on the internet

the concierge would go into effect as of this month, but with the repercussion it caused, it was postponed to February. At the end of December, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) sent a letter to the ministry asking for the immediate repeal of the device. The entities pointed out that the measure was not discussed with public managers and expressed “great concern” with the “impact of its developments on state and municipal secretariats”, such as the lack of assistance to patients. ”

According to experts heard by the column, there is no guarantee that states and municipalities will be able to afford the values ​​​​according to the new table next month. No guidelines are set for those who fail to cover procedures for patients who are at the end of the line.

Keeping an eye on Zap: Driven by Bolsonaro, networks attack childhood vaccination with misinformation

The coronary stent, for example, had its price reduced by 83%. From R$ 2,034.50 per unit, the transfer from the Ministry of Health to states and municipalities dropped to R$ 341.17. A cardioverter defibrillator with pacemaker will be reimbursed for R$ 18,542.62 in the new table, 62.91% lower than the previous value (R$ 50 thousand).

For Rogério Sarmento Leite, from the Department of Interventional Cardiology of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, the changes have serious and immediate repercussions on care for Brazilians and were taken without any dialogue with the SUS network and with doctors in the area.. The attack draws attention especially because Marcelo Queiroga directed the SBC and was presented as a minister who communicated well with the medical profession.

Marcelo Queiroga: Bolsonaro wanted a doctor for health, won a politician

Queiroga took over the entity in 2018, after heading the hemodynamics and interventional cardiology service at Unimed João Pessoa for 11 years, a position he left when he took over the ministry.

“No one expected that this decision would be made without a technical discussion with the clinical, surgical and interventional cardiology areas, in addition to (scientific) societies and hospitals that provide this type of service. There is a complexity that should have been very well discussed so that there was no risk, very fearful, of a shortage or even a lack of medical assistance”, says Leite, who is also administrative director of the Brazilian Society of Hemodynamics and Interventional Cardiology.

Congress: PCdoB wants rule to moderate PT’s power in federation

The doctor and SBC representative points out that many hospitals do not have purchasing power and, therefore, would not be able to afford these costs without the help of the federal government.

“We have already heard reports from local managers that there will be a lack of basic supplies to treat the population that depends on the SUS, which, according to the Federal Constitution, has universal and free access”, says Leite.

Sought, the Ministry of Health admits the possibility that the ordinance generates “distortions” and promised that they will be corrected, not to mention the risk of lack of assistance or deadline for new measures to be taken. The folder defended the device and praised the almost R$ 300 million that, according to the folder, will be saved.

“The methodology considered technological development and promoted the readjustment of the reference values ​​of the federal component, contemplating the historical evaluation of public purchases, providing better management of inputs and efficiency in public spending”, says the note from the ministry.

Elections 2022: Gleisi says that Lula will not write a letter to the Brazilian people, nor should he meet the ‘mimimi of the market’

For Rogério Sarmento Leite, the folder ignored elementary aspects of the free market in the evaluation of the purchase history, which mixes purchases from small chains with large acquisitions, which normally reduce the cost of products bid.

“As the years went by, the cost of some medical supplies actually dropped at the end. But some hospitals are able to pay a lower price because they buy in a much larger volume than others. The greater the bargaining power, the cheaper the product. The ministry suggested that it would not be fair for the government to pay a higher price for a product that is found at a lower price. But this is not the reality of all (hospitals in the network)”.

Covid-19: Ministry of Health pressured technical chamber to postpone opinion on childhood vaccination

The risk of lack of assistance, however, does not only affect the weakest links in the SUS, such as smaller cities and small hospitals with no margin to cover the procedures.

The price lag of some tariffed items has been known to the federal government for years and the difference was used informally to cover other costs that have not been adjusted for inflation for 15 years. There was even a nickname in the Ministry of Health for this “pedaling” encouraged by the federal government: OMP fat.

”This difference that many hospitals received (extra) ended up subsidizing costs that were no longer foreseen or became exorbitant due to inflationary, marketing, geographic or climatic issues,’ explains Leite. “The promise is that the savings of R$ 292.6 million would be reinvested within the hospital chain, but there is no indication that this will happen”.