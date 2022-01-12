Queiroga says that the ômicron variant is already prevalent in Brazil – 01/11/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that he has observed an increase in cases of Covid-19 in a scenario in which the ômicron variant is already prevalent in Brazil.

“Unfortunately, she [ômicron] is already prevalent here in Brazil, we are seeing an increase in cases. And as in other countries that have a strong campaign like ours [de vacinação], our expectation is that it will not have an impact on hospitalization and deaths,” he told reporters on Tuesday (11).

In Brazil, the first case was announced on November 30. The ômicron variant already represents 92.6% of positive tests for the detection of Covid in Brazil, indicates a survey carried out by laboratories.

The first death caused by the ômicron variant in Brazil was confirmed on January 6 by the Health Department of the city of Aparecida de Goiânia, in the metropolitan region of Goiás.

The 68-year-old patient was hypertensive and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. According to the folder, he had received three doses of vaccine against Covid-19: two in the primary scheme and one as a booster.

The minister also said that all vaccines approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) can be evaluated for the vaccination program, including Coronavac for children if it has the approval of the regulatory agency.

“The president [Jair Bolsonaro] said that all vaccines approved by Anvisa can be considered for the National Operational Plan. If Anvisa approves, the Ministry of Health will analyze the conditions of this approval and, as usual, release this immunizing agent for the Brazilian population”, he informed.

Such as leaf showed, the Ministry of Health evaluates using Coronavac in children if the immunizer is approved by Anvisa.

As the vaccine is the same used in adults, states are already planning to apply doses to children. Today, there are stocks, and the immunizing agent is pointed out by specialists as a good option for children.

The Butantan Institute filed a new application for approval of the use of Coronavac in children and adolescents, from 3 to 17 years old, on December 15th. Anvisa’s evaluation period has not yet ended.

In Brazil, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved by Anvisa to be applied to children aged 5 to 11 years. The Ministry of Health will receive 20 million doses of Pfizer in the first quarter of this year.

“The first shipment will arrive on the 13th and will be promptly distributed to the municipalities,” Queiroga told reporters.