R$ 400 million on Cruzeiro? Ronaldo talks about investment, cites projects and says if there is a risk of leaving the club due to a ‘gap’ in the contract

Owner of 90% of SAF do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo gave a press conference this Tuesday (11)

Owner of 90% of the Sociedade Anónima de Futebol (SAF) of the cruise, Ronaldo gave a press conference this Tuesday (11) and exposed some points to clarify the deal made with the Minas Gerais club.

One of the points explained was the possibility of BRL 400 million in an initial contribution. THE ‘Phenomenon‘ rejected the amount and stated that an amount has not yet been defined to be instantly placed in the Fox.

“There is still no financial support plan for the club. First, we are creating a new management standard, which I think is the most important. It is the greatest help we can give the club at this moment, is to create this new management standard, an efficient, sustainable standard. I think that’s the main message I can leave for the fans.”

“Here we will have a totally efficient management. We won’t spend a dime more than we’ll make. Of course, I will fulfill my contractual commitments in accordance with the acquisition of SAF. Therefore, when we have a plan or schedule in relation to this, we will talk again and make it a little clearer and more transparent for you.“.



On the possibility of ‘backing out’ in relation to the investment in SAF, Ronaldo made it clear that there is a breach in the contract. However, he also stated that the idea does not cross his mind despite the difficulties encountered.

“Technically, yes. In the contract, there is this output. But it’s far from my head, from my thought to give up the project. At the moment we are in the process of analyzing the club, understanding the size of the hole, the size of the debt. Understand creditors, anyway. But my wish is to continue and stay here until the club is as big as it was before.”