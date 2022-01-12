Rainbow Six Extraction: see how the game will run on different consoles

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 can hold the game at 4K and 60 fps

Also last Sunday (9th) the MP1st website revealed that, during an interview with one of the Rainbow Six Extraction developers, he confirmed with what quality the game will run on new generation and previous generation consoles.



Image: MP1st/Playback

MP1st: What are the target resolutions and framerate for past gen (PS44, Xbox One) and new gen (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)?

Bruno Lalonde: For last-gen consoles, we’re aiming for a solid 30fps at 1080p. The new generation is at 60fps, in 4K, with HDR, and will run at up to 120fps on high-end PCs.

– Translation of the interview

As we can see, these will be the target resolutions and framerates for consoles according to Rainbow Six Extraction’s Technical Director. It is worth noting that for the previous generation consoles they are “aiming” at 30 fps but didn’t make it clear if the game will be stuck at that framerate or if the framerate will be unlocked.



While 4K 60fps looks great for the most powerful consoles of the gen, when we look at the last gen 30fps may annoy some users as it is a first-person shooter. Already on PC, the answer hinted that the game will be locked up to 120 fps, But Ubisoft has already revealed that the game will not have a frame rate limit on PC.

If you haven’t seen the minimum and recommended requirements for Raibow Six Extraction on PC and you’re worried that your machine will be able to run the game, see the full specs below. You need at least something equivalent to the 4GB GTX 960 to run the game, but for the fullest 4K Ultra experience, the game calls for a 10GB RTX 3080.



System requirements for Rainbow Six Etraction (Image: Ubisoft/Reproduction)

In addition to the full specs, it’s also worth mentioning some interesting features that will be available for the PC version and can help you decide whether or not to give the game a go:



Unlimited frame rate

Vulkan API support

Multi-monitor and panning support

NVIDIA DLSS support

NVDIA Reflex support for low latency gameplay

In-depth customization options

Benchmark for in-game performance analysis

Rainbow Six Extraction comes to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC and Stadia from January 20 and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Consoles at launch.

