Rains: in 24 hours, MG registers more than 10 thousand displaced people and 5 deaths; emergency cities increase from 145 to 341 | Minas Gerais

Minas Gerais recorded, in 24 hours, 10,854 displaced people because of the rains that punish the state. As a result, the total number reached 24,610, according to data released by the State Civil Defense Coordination (Cedec).
The deaths since the beginning of the rainy season rose to 24, five more in relation to the last balance sheet.
District of Honório Bicalho, in Nova Lima (MG), this Wednesday (12) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Regarding the homeless, there was an increase of 511 cases in the state, reaching 3,992 people who will not be able to return home.
The number of cities in emergency situation also increased significantly in the last 24 hours, from 145 to 341, which represents 39.97% of the 853 municipalities in Minas Gerais.
Last recorded deaths
Firefighters locate the body of a buried victim after three days of searching – Photo: Fire Department/Disclosure
The last deaths confirmed by the Civil Defense took place in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, Perdigão, in the Midwest, Ouro Preto and Santana do Riacho, in the Central Region.
In the historic city of Ouro Preto, a 55-year-old man died after a landslide hit two houses last Saturday (8). According to the Fire Department, he was lying in bed when he was buried. The search for the victim’s body lasted three days.
Deaths in the rainy season in MG
|County
|number of deaths
|uberaba
|1
|Colonel Fabriciano
|1
|Nova Serrana
|1
|Engineer Caldas
|1
|Fisherman
|1
|Montes Claros
|1
|betim
|1
|Belo Horizonte
|1
|Sores de Guanhães
|two
|Sao Goncalo do Rio Below
|1
|Ervalia
|1
|caratinga
|two
|Brumadinho
|5
|Black gold
|1
|Perdigão
|two
|Santa do Riacho
|1
|Score
|1
|TOTAL
|24
In Perdigão, two women, aged 55 and 79, died after the flood drag the car where they were on Saturday (8). The bodies were only found on Monday night (10).
In Count, a man died buried after a wall falls in the neighborhood of Chácaras Reunidas Santa Terezinha, this Tuesday (11). He was working on a construction site at the time of the accident. Strong winds affected a zinc structure, which was located in a large warehouse. The movement ended up pulling the wall down.
Wall falls on construction worker in Greater BH – Photo: Municipal Guard/Disclosure
In Santana do Riacho, a 34-year-old man died after being struck by lightning while climbing the Morro da Pedreira, in Serra do Cipó.
Deaths were also recorded in Uberaba, Coronel Fabriciano, Nova Serrana, Engenheiro Caldas, Pescador, Montes Claros, Betim, Belo Horizonte, Dores de Guanhães, São Gonçalo do Rio Below, Ervália and Caratinga.