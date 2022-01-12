Razer goes back and disregards Zephyr gaming mask as N95

At the launch of the Zephyr Pro gaming mask, Razer mentioned that the item has “standard N95 filters” for protection against covid-19. However, after being accused by youtuber Naomi Wu of exercising “deceptive marketing”, the company had to remove all references to this filtering standard that accompanied the product descriptions on the websites.

Razer used the term N95 to describe the filtration and effectiveness of its replaceable filters, due to its 99% bacterial filtration efficiency. However, as the youtuber explains in a post on social media, N95 is an official certification from the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for respirators that filter at least 95% of airborne particles. The term refers to the entire mask, not just part of it.

🧵@Razer has contacted me and told me they plan to remove N95 marketing from the Zephyr website.

Sorry but no-it’s past that.

Media outlets have labeled it an N95 mask, immune-compromised individuals and healthcare workers all over social media are calling it an N95 mask.

1/9 https://t.co/hUJLvIAuQ5 — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) January 10, 2022

In an interview with the US portal Engadget, a spokesperson for Razer revealed its position in the face of the repercussion: “The wearable itself is not a medical device, nor is it certified as an N95 mask. To avoid any confusion, we are removing all references to the N95 filter from our marketing material.”

The company also announced the change on Twitter: “We have received guidance from regulatory agencies to establish our testing protocols for [as máscaras] Zephyr and Zephyr Pro. (…) They are not medical devices, respirators, surgical masks or personal protective equipment (PPE) and should not be used in medical or clinical environments”.

*The Razer Zephyr and Zephyr Pro are not medical devices, respirators, surgical masks, or personal protective equipment (PPE) and are not meant to be used in medical or clinical settings. — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) January 8, 2022

