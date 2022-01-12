Razer RGB Mask does not protect against COVID-19 nor does it have N95 protection • Eurogamer.com

update

Razer just sent us a statement about the efficiency and protection provided by the Zephyr mask, given the current controversy. Here is the full statement:

Razer would like to clarify that while the filters used in the Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier have been tested to 95% Particle Retention Efficiency (PFE) and 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE), according to the claims on the website and product documentation, this wearable itself is neither a medical device nor certified as an N95 mask.

To avoid any confusion, we are in the process of removing all references to ??Filter N95?? of our marketing materials. Soon, we will also contact existing customers directly to clarify this matter. Customers with additional questions about the Razer Zephyr Wearable Air Purifier should contact our customer service at https://support.razer.com/.

Original

Razer’s RGB mask was one of the most cool revealed in 2021, but contrary to what was said and promoted by the brand itself, it does not offer protection against airborne diseases like COVID-19 nor does it have N95 level protection like other masks.

In its marketing materials and press releases, Razer clearly implied that the mask was capable of filtering out potentially harmful particles, however, tech youtuber Naomi ‘SexyCyborg’ Wu found that the mask does not fulfill that purpose.

After getting attention on social media, and Naomi’s criticism gaining traction, Razer backtracked and corrected its marketing materials, removing all mentions of the N95 protection level.

Razer also posted a clarification on social media where it stresses that “the Razer Zephyr and Zephyr Pro are not medical devices, respirators, surgical masks, or personal protective equipment, they should not be used in medical or clinical environments”.

*The Razer Zephyr and Zephyr Pro are not medical devices, respirators, surgical masks, or personal protective equipment (PPE) and are not meant to be used in medical or clinical settings. — R? Z ? R (@Razer) January 8, 2022

Eurogamer.pt has reviewed the communications sent by Razer about the Zephyr mask and, in fact, in the advertisement of the mask we find the following description: “With FDA registration and laboratory tests for 99% BFE, Razer Zephyr N95 filters with bidirectional protection last three times longer than single-use masks and ensure that both inhaled and exhaled air are safe.”

It is now known that this is not true. Razer’s filters and mask were not rated N95 by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH), but the brand still used those terms in marketing materials, leading people to believe that the Zephyr was a mask capable of protect against COVID-19.

This is not hard: Are people looking for N95 masks?

yes Why?

To protect themselves from COVID-19 Omicron Is @Razer using N95 on their marketing material?

Yes. Are they N95 certified and allowed to do this?

At the. That’s called fraud. Media, don’t help companies commit fraud. — Naomi Wu ???? (@RealSexyCyborg) January 8, 2022