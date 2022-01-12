Readjustment of individual health plan will be record in 2022, predicts BTG Pactual | capital

Hospital | Pixabay

After surprise with an unprecedented negative readjustment announced last year, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) should allow a record high in the price of individual plans this year, predicts BTG Pactual in a report.

By the accounts of the bank’s analysts, the regulator will stipulate the next maximum permitted readjustment at 15%. (The official number should be announced in the middle of the year.) To predict the percentage, the report took into account the ANS data already released (up to the third quarter) and other factors taken into account in the calculation methodology, such as the increase in medical expenses, inflation and the sector’s efficiency gains.

“The 2021 negative adjustment reflected an abnormally low utilization (of plans) in 2020, when many elective procedures were postponed in the first wave of Covid-19 in Brazil. On the other hand, as medical expenses soared in 2021, while the base of lives in individual health plans shrank, we expect a strong price increase for the 2022 cycle”, concluded the BTG analysts.

Unlike group plans, individual plans — one third of the market — have their prices regulated by the ANS. The next adjustment announced by the agency should be applied between May 2022 and April 2023, always in the anniversary month of contracting the plan.

According to the report, medical expenses generated by beneficiaries of individual health plans — adjusted for the variation in the number of insured people — jumped 21% in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

If confirmed, the 15% readjustment will be the largest ever authorized by the ANS. Until then, the record had been 13.57%, recorded in 2016. Last year, the authorized adjustment was negative, of -8.19%.